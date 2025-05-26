Financial Review: iHuman (NYSE:IH) versus Mynd.ai (OTCMKTS:MYND)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.9% of iHuman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Mynd.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.6% of iHuman shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Mynd.ai shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iHuman and Mynd.ai”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get iHuman alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iHuman $922.20 million 0.13 $25.48 million $0.26 8.90 Mynd.ai $267.38 million 0.15 -$37.86 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

iHuman has higher revenue and earnings than Mynd.ai.

iHuman has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mynd.ai has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iHuman and Mynd.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHuman 11.22% 11.29% 7.45% Mynd.ai N/A N/A N/A

Summary

iHuman beats Mynd.ai on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iHuman

(Get Free Report)

iHuman Inc. provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery. It provides intellectually stimulating materials, including books, interactive materials, and smart devices that develop children’s abilities in speaking, critical thinking, independent reading, and creativity. iHuman Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About Mynd.ai

(Get Free Report)

Mynd.ai, Inc. operates in interactive technology offering hardware and software solutions. The company's solutions help organizations create and deliver dynamic content; simplify and streamline teaching, learning, and communication; and facilitate real-time collaboration. Its interactive displays and software are available in approximately 1 million learning and training spaces across 126 countries. The company's distribution network of approximately 4,000 reseller partners and its dedicated sales and support teams worldwide enable to deliver the service to its customers. The company was formerly known as Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mynd.ai, Inc. in December 2023. Mynd.ai, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for iHuman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHuman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.