Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Takes $95,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,215,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $145.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $163.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.50.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 19.68%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $793,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,573.60. The trade was a 29.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 30,604 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $4,880,113.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,560,800.16. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,334 shares of company stock worth $9,734,737. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YUM

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.