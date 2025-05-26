Employees Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $26,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,236,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,436,622,000 after purchasing an additional 555,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,473,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,253,584,000 after buying an additional 658,240 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Realty Income by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,792,000 after buying an additional 3,834,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $624,666,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $553,572,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $55.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.62.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.2685 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.