Chelsea Counsel Co. Purchases Shares of 200 Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Strategy during the fourth quarter valued at about $523,981,000. Amundi grew its position in Strategy by 262.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 570,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,146,000 after acquiring an additional 413,028 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Strategy by 266.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 417,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,938,000 after acquiring an additional 303,517 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,783,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Strategy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $881,470,000 after acquiring an additional 281,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy

In other news, CFO Andrew Kang acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.27, for a total value of $158,378.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,952.35. The trade was a 5.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and have sold 46,836 shares worth $16,214,791. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Strategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MSTR

Strategy Trading Down 7.5%

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $369.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. Strategy Incorporated has a one year low of $102.40 and a one year high of $543.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.09. The stock has a market cap of $101.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.60 and a beta of 3.79.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($16.47). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%. The business had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Strategy

(Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.