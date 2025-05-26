Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Invests $92,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $133.04 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $119.83 and a 1-year high of $144.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.53 and its 200-day moving average is $134.53.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

