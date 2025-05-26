XY Planning Network Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of XY Planning Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. XY Planning Network Inc. owned 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFEM stock opened at $28.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.57. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

