HWG Holdings LP Has $12.68 Million Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

HWG Holdings LP decreased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,472 shares during the quarter. Curtiss-Wright comprises approximately 4.2% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. HWG Holdings LP owned 0.09% of Curtiss-Wright worth $12,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total transaction of $48,160.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,953.59. This represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,673,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,550. This trade represents a 34.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,642 shares of company stock worth $3,581,107. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE:CW opened at $428.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $345.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.00. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $258.85 and a 52 week high of $430.07.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $805.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.29.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

