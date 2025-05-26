HWG Holdings LP Buys 1,129 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.9% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LifeWealth Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $1,261,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $545,000. Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,233,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $6,578,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $168.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.83. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,014.99. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,654 shares of company stock worth $26,793,380. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.75.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

