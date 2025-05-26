Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,059 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $26.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.93. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 73.06%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

