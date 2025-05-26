Waverly Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $160.19 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $186.20. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.70.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,589 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $257,418.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,920. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,834,765. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

