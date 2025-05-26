B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.55 Million Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,519,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3,895.6% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 379,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,710,000 after purchasing an additional 369,690 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,549,000 after purchasing an additional 265,134 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 81,664.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 252,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,046,000 after purchasing an additional 252,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,429,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $100.72 on Monday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.11.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

