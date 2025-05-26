Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Boosts Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,150,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,803,000 after acquiring an additional 262,526,108 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 221.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,941,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300,064 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,389,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192,613 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 212.3% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,110,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,979,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,372 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF stock opened at $23.35 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

