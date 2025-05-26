ABLE Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 419,376 PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

ABLE Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 419,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,870,000. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises about 3.2% of ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 220.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 47,977 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2,973.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 921,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,883,000 after acquiring an additional 891,440 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 430.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 470,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 382,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 780,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,420,000 after acquiring an additional 139,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $26.70.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

