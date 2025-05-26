ABLE Financial Group LLC Purchases 101 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $2,584,490,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,029,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,035 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,893,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,230,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,036 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $295,665,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,513,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,408,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,629 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,872,804.41. The trade was a 19.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Barclays downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.41.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $176.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $160.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

