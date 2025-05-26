ABLE Financial Group LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 209.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after purchasing an additional 112,667 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In other news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $695,027.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,433,820.30. This represents a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $446,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,842.85. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity Stock Down 1.1%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of HQY opened at $99.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.01 and a 12-month high of $115.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.40.

HQY has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

