5,995 Shares in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Bought by Heck Capital Advisors LLC

Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4,423.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,480,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,087,000 after buying an additional 2,425,576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,020,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,180,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,962,000 after buying an additional 1,346,255 shares during the last quarter. Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,968,000. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 9,125.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 586,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 580,119 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.2%

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.62 on Monday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $50.29 and a one year high of $50.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1797 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

