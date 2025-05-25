VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Position Increased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378,566 shares during the period. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF were worth $37,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter worth $111,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFLO opened at $33.63 on Friday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $37.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

