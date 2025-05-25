Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Buys Shares of 2,105 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,105 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in ANSYS by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $5,591,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $342.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.11. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.06 and a 52 week high of $363.03.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.81 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $60,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $969,032.30. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

