Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,956 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $26,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,111,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,266 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,820,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,600,000 after acquiring an additional 707,264 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,466,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,409,000 after acquiring an additional 613,618 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,316,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,358,000 after acquiring an additional 147,350 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,018,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,333,000 after purchasing an additional 531,846 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGMU opened at $26.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.91. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $27.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

