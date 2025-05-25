USS Investment Management Ltd Has $1.15 Million Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.2%

HII opened at $224.89 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $285.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.31.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.38.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total value of $301,483.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,929.71. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $546,691.04. The trade was a 20.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,010 shares of company stock worth $899,510. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

