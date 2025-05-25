Innovent Biologics (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Stock Price Up 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.39. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Innovent Biologics Trading Up 4.4%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15.

About Innovent Biologics

Innovent Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes monoclonal antibodies and other drug assets in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, autoimmune, and cardiovascular and metabolic diseases in the People's Republic of China. It offers Tyvyt, a human anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody; BYVASDA, a fully-human anti-VEGF monoclonal antibody; HALPRYZA, a recombinant chimeric murine/human anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody; SULINNO, a fully-human antiTNF-a monoclonal antibody; Pemazyre, a selective FGFR inhibitor; Olverembatinib, a novel BCR-ABL TK; Cyramza, a VEGF receptor 2 antagonist; and Retsevmo, a selective and potent RET kinase inhibitor.

