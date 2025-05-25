Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires Shares of 288,798 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 288,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,795,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,156,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,562,000 after purchasing an additional 179,743 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,344,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,407,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,573 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,743,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,597,000 after acquiring an additional 447,513 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,818,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,670,000 after acquiring an additional 343,517 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI opened at $98.04 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $64.31 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.02. The company has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JCI

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, Director George Oliver sold 184,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $14,652,471.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,019,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,044,983.38. This trade represents a 15.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $113,361.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 145,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,419.44. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,396 shares of company stock valued at $38,645,569 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.