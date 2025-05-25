United Advisor Group LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

United Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 275,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 132,891 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Wernau Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,612,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,105,000 after purchasing an additional 393,581 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 367,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 101,977 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY opened at $18.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 314.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NLY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

