Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,133 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in Union Pacific by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.50.

NYSE:UNP opened at $222.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

