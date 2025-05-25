Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 1,526,789 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 700,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526,789 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $10,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 65,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 55,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, Director Chris Temple acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,800. This represents a 41.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OBDC. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.10 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.7%

OBDC opened at $14.34 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.75.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 37.26%. The company had revenue of $464.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.88 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 95.48%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

