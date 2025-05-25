Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 605.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,029,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883,662 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.08% of Suzano worth $10,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUZ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Suzano by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Suzano by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Suzano by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Suzano by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SUZ opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Suzano S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Suzano had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suzano S.A. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Suzano to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

