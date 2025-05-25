Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Position in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) by 868.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681,116 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in PACS Group were worth $9,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PACS. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in PACS Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,721,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,437,000 after purchasing an additional 139,767 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PACS Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,254,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,002,000 after buying an additional 878,358 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACS Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,929,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,516,000 after acquiring an additional 237,069 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PACS Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,350,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after acquiring an additional 78,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PACS Group by 66,972.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,112,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,410 shares during the last quarter.

PACS Group Price Performance

Shares of PACS Group stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. PACS Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $43.92.

PACS Group Company Profile

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

