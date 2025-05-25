Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 107 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,617,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,207,499,000 after purchasing an additional 117,108 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,277,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,439,392,000 after buying an additional 229,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,258,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,269,321,000 after buying an additional 182,270 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,752,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $903,937,000 after buying an additional 70,036 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,854,000 after buying an additional 2,466,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $271.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.99 and a 200-day moving average of $252.99. The company has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.21 and a one year high of $275.03.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.42.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

