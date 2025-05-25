Tidal Investments LLC Sells 166 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Tidal Investments LLC cut its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Balchem by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 317,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,769,000 after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 136,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,279,000 after buying an additional 25,560 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem Stock Performance

BCPC opened at $165.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.80 and a 200 day moving average of $166.15. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.70 and a fifty-two week high of $186.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.03). Balchem had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $250.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti raised Balchem to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $180.00 price target on Balchem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Balchem

Balchem Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.