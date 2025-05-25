State of Wyoming Has $219,000 Stock Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

State of Wyoming decreased its holdings in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,799,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,515,000 after buying an additional 2,961,050 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,588,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,103,000 after buying an additional 2,498,318 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,131,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,505,000 after buying an additional 1,412,568 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,522,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,647,000 after buying an additional 933,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth $13,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

LendingClub Price Performance

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 2.35.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. LendingClub had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $217.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21670.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other LendingClub news, Director Michael P. Zeisser acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 174,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,190.30. This represents a 12.98% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $54,285.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,297,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,419,065.88. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $215,198. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

