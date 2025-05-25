RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CFO Vaibhav Agarwal Sells 14,969 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 14,969 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $402,366.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,136,832. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RingCentral alerts:

On Friday, May 16th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,247 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $62,848.59.

RingCentral Stock Performance

NYSE:RNG opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $42.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $612.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,650,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in RingCentral by 414.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,445,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,241 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 354.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 870,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after acquiring an additional 679,211 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,792,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in RingCentral by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,663,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,327,000 after acquiring an additional 591,398 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on RingCentral from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Friday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on RingCentral from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RingCentral from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on RingCentral from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RingCentral

About RingCentral

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.