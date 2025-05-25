Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $16,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 336.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.6%

LHX stock opened at $237.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.98 and its 200 day moving average is $218.81. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $193.09 and a one year high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $632,122. This trade represents a 53.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $377,068.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. This trade represents a 5.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

