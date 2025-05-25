WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,854 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 285,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $32.92 and a one year high of $41.74. The stock has a market cap of $706.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

