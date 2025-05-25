PVG Asset Management Corp Takes $386,000 Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Axon Enterprise comprises approximately 1.8% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 630.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $731.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 188.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $603.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $604.88. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.52 and a fifty-two week high of $748.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,283,100. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total value of $5,409,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,063,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,583,622.18. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,969 shares of company stock valued at $23,127,314 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXON shares. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northcoast Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Craig Hallum cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $652.73.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

