PVG Asset Management Corp Acquires Shares of 1,701 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Amiral Gestion bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $2,190,000. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $807,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bernstein Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $177.00 to $146.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Hershey Stock Up 1.1%

Hershey stock opened at $155.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.77 and its 200-day moving average is $166.94. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 44.77%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

