SWAN Capital LLC Acquires 51,177 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

SWAN Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,177 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 6.5% of SWAN Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SWAN Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $13,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTIP. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 345,664.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 922,917,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,687,651,000 after purchasing an additional 922,650,274 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,381.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,737,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,959,000 after purchasing an additional 22,230,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,586.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,285,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,969,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567,654 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6,374.1% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 6,826,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,750,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,171,000 after purchasing an additional 737,805 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP opened at $49.95 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $50.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.0978 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

