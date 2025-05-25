North Star Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $266.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.52. The company has a market cap of $264.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

