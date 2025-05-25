North Star Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,379 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,987 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,099,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,400,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,488,444 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,909,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,346 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,263,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,268,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793,927 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,246,569,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $918,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,853 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.15. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.