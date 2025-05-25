Putney Financial Group LLC Invests $1.65 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,222 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000. Union Pacific makes up 1.1% of Putney Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,282,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,895 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,370,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,178 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,927,377,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,686,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,752,804,000 after acquiring an additional 363,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,587,763,000 after acquiring an additional 920,414 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $222.18 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $132.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Argus raised shares of Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.50.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

