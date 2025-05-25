Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,282,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,895 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,370,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,927,377,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,686,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,752,804,000 after purchasing an additional 363,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,587,763,000 after purchasing an additional 920,414 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $222.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $258.07.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Argus raised shares of Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.