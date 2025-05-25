Invst LLC Sells 439 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Invst LLC lessened its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $50.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $13.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

