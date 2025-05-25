Meggan M. Walsh Buys 1,400 Shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) Stock

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) Director Meggan M. Walsh acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.71 per share, with a total value of $59,794.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,983.32. This trade represents a 22.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PHINIA Price Performance

Shares of PHIN opened at $42.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.59. PHINIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $57.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.90.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.24 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of PHINIA

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHIN. CX Institutional bought a new position in PHINIA in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of PHINIA by 853.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PHINIA in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PHIN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PHINIA from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Northland Capmk upgraded PHINIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PHINIA from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of PHINIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

PHINIA Company Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

