Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 94.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 128,925 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $151,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,603,315,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $944,334,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,844,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14,007.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,059,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $606,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,294,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $741,018,000 after purchasing an additional 882,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $598.99 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $437.37 and a fifty-two week high of $672.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $183.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $547.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $581.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Daiwa America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GS

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.