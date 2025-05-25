inSure DeFi Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $123.23 (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One inSure DeFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded up 27.3% against the dollar. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $39.54 million and $123.23 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00002774 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00019732 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00002566 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000016 BTC.

inSure DeFi Token Profile

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00146879 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

