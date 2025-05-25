Konnect Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $5.19 Million (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. In the last week, Konnect has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Konnect has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and $296,324.13 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konnect token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,170.46 or 1.00549253 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107,385.14 or 0.99819271 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,166,666,705 tokens. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

