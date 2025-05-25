Insider Selling: Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Insider Sells 3,749 Shares of Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Sarchi sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $30,179.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,782.80. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Replimune Group Price Performance

REPL stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.68. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REPL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,962,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,633 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Replimune Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,905,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,406,000 after purchasing an additional 124,344 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Replimune Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,833,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,372,000 after purchasing an additional 237,185 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Replimune Group by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,697,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,065,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,007,000 after buying an additional 931,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

