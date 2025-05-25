Insider Selling: Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Insider Sells 3,749 Shares of Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Sarchi sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $30,179.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,782.80. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Replimune Group Price Performance
REPL stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.68. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REPL
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,962,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,633 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Replimune Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,905,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,406,000 after purchasing an additional 124,344 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Replimune Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,833,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,372,000 after purchasing an additional 237,185 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Replimune Group by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,697,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,065,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,007,000 after buying an additional 931,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.
Replimune Group Company Profile
Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Replimune Group
- Stock Average Calculator
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Booz Allen Hamilton Earnings: 3 Bullish Signals for BAH Stock
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- These ETFs Provide Easy Exposure to Growing International Markets
Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.