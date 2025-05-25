Heck Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,551 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $5,737,355,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,306,627,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,339,448 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,289,419,000 after buying an additional 6,860,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,020,800 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,893,079,000 after buying an additional 3,927,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,641,936 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,943,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Stock Up 0.6%
Walmart stock opened at $96.49 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.16 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.97.
Walmart Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 40.17%.
Insider Activity at Walmart
In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $343,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 888,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,350,158.55. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 460,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,293,612.80. The trade was a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,583 shares of company stock worth $16,701,404. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.94.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
