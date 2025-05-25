Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $101.05 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,610 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $101,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,343,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,885,000. Finally, Strategent Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $416,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $582.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $578.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $556.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $583.13.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.