Promising Apparel Stocks To Watch Now – May 24th

Ross Stores, Deckers Outdoor, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are the units of clothing inventory held by manufacturers, wholesalers or retailers awaiting sale to customers. They encompass all sizes, styles and seasonal pieces, and are managed through forecasting, ordering and replenishment to meet consumer demand while minimizing overstock and markdowns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Ross Stores (ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $14.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.26. 18,532,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,616. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $122.36 and a 12 month high of $163.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.94.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $25.20 on Friday, reaching $100.89. The company had a trading volume of 19,555,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,544. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $93.72 and a twelve month high of $223.98.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $503.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,165,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,837. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $519.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $488.27. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $401.58 and a 1-year high of $542.07.

