Value Partners Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Value Partners Investments Inc. cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.4% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,050,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $553,052,000 after buying an additional 218,797 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $30,501,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $605.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.25.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,900. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at $46,692,629.36. This represents a 15.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,207 shares of company stock valued at $12,664,529. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $564.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $588.45. The company has a market cap of $514.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $540.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

